The Armidale Express
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

New England children brush up their art skills for statewide program

Updated October 17 2023 - 12:20pm, first published 10:57am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Students from Niangala, Bonshaw and Chandler public schools taking part in activities at the Aboriginal Cultural Centre and Keeping Place.
Students from Niangala, Bonshaw and Chandler public schools taking part in activities at the Aboriginal Cultural Centre and Keeping Place.

Artworks from school students across the New England who participated in an Indigenous arts education program will go on display on October 21 and 22.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Armidale news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.