Melissa Macdonald has been named Woolworth's customer service team leader of the year after almost 15 years working with the team at Glen Innes.
"Obviously it's a complete honour, I'm so stoked. And I'm so proud. It's, you know, I've got a really good team with me at our store," Ms Macdonald said.
"The store manager has been really supportive through all of this. My front end and online team have been really amazing."
The feat is made even more special against the backdrop of Woolworths staffing list of 100,000 people across about 1100 stores.
Melissa was nominated for the 'Team leader of the Year' by colleagues, her achievements were then recognised within an area group of eight stores and then once again at a state level, eventually receiving recognition nationally.
She was presented the award at a special presentation in Sydney after being flown down with a friend for the awards night.
She was put up in a hotel and invited in for the trade show event reserved for upper management and says she had an amazing experience and credits a wonderfully supportive team of people she has worked with during her career for her achievements.
Along with the experience of travelling to Sydney for the awards and the recognition she has received for her achievements, Melissa says on a personal level, she hopes it could lead to further opportunities down the line.
"I feel it's a good thing to get my name out there you know from a career perspective.
"There are so many opportunities within the business, whether it be in the HR side of things, buying and marketing you know, that sort of stuff, this award may hopefully open some doors."
Ms Macdonald said she grew up in the small town of Emmaville and has been working at Glen Innes Woolworths for close to 15 years.
Melissa says she is grateful for her working environment and for all the opportunities it has provided her over the years. Even if the award opens doors, Ms Macdonald said she loved her current team and role and wasn't sure about making a change.
"I don't know if I'm ready to move on, I love my job and my team and my store but its kind of just throws my name out there a bit I guess.
"I don't see myself moving on from Glen Innes anytime soon that's for sure," she said.
"I love it here."
