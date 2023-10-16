The Armidale Express
Total fire ban fails to stop spate of blazes across New England

LR
By Lydia Roberts
Updated October 16 2023 - 4:13pm, first published 2:53pm
A 13-hectare, low-intensity burn was conducted at Guyra to reduce the fuel loads across the eastern side of town.
GRASS and bushfires across New England have flared as the district faces extreme weather conditions.

Lydia Roberts

