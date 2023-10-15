Voice debate over, let's reunite

The country has spoken, it's a no to the Voice.
New England had the highest per centage of voters opposed to the referendum with more than 96 per cent of people indicating a 'no' on their ballot.
I won't criticise the beliefs of people from either the yes, or the no camps, but I can't say I've been a fan of the campaign.
From the outset, people called the referendum divisive and here's where I disagree - I don't think the simple act of saying yes or no to providing an Indigenous Voice to the parliament is that divisive, I think it has been the campaigning that has had people squaring off against each other.
I hope now that the referendum has been defeated and we have an answer - whether its the one you wanted or not - we can stop pitting ourselves against one another and move on building a stable future for young Australians and our kids.
Some will see this as maintaining equity, some will see it as a historic setback to Australia's first peoples, but the die has been cast and there's little any of us can do to alter that outcome now.
There are still measures Australia can make to help close the gaps for Indigenous education and health and hopefully the government will make inroads towards that.
But with our vote as individuals out of the way, my hope is that we can rally as a nation around the things we can still change or work to combat, like the rising cost of living and a housing crisis.
One of my favourite things about being an Aussie is that we can normally get past disagreements and work towards a common goal.
So while people have been divided on the Voice, here's something we can all agree on, no one likes paying $4.50 for a loaf of bread.
Jacob McMaster, Editor
