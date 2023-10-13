The Armidale Express
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
Our Business

Managing Director of Uniplan Group Ben Scott says the company may be able to assist the NSW Government in modular housing trial.

Heath Forsyth
By Heath Forsyth
October 13 2023 - 2:54pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Uniplan Group in Armidale may be able to assist the NSW Government in their modular housing trial. Photo Heath Forsyth
Uniplan Group in Armidale may be able to assist the NSW Government in their modular housing trial. Photo Heath Forsyth

Modular construction company Uniplan Group could be in prime position to offer services to supply fast-tracked modular housing to assist in tackling NSW housing shortages.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Heath Forsyth

Heath Forsyth

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Armidale news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.