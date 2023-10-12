A stream of traumatised Victorians creep along Namatjira Drive to Hermannsburg in the Northern Territory, in shiny new Toyotas, towing all their remaining possessions in a Jayco van.
Some carry urns with their loved one's ashes and others wear scars from the Black Saturday bushfires that destroyed everything they had worked hard to build.
Community health workers arrive looking for solace in their disappointment. Despite their desire to improve the lives of Aboriginal people, no textbook could have prepared them for the dysfunctional reality.
As I open the front doors of Pastor Strehlow's residency, now the Kata Anga Tea Rooms, the church bell sounds and the Hermannsburg Choir take song. The aroma of freshly baked strudel and German bread fills the Precinct.
It's not your average café. Conversations of STDs with young children, domestic violence and grief start to flow.
The Tea Rooms are steeped in the rich history of German engagement with the Western Aranda people - 150 years of Sundays just like this, a tradition of enduring hardship, obstacles and unity. Conversation between the Victorians and the health workers spirals into Aboriginal affairs. They are joined by the old Aboriginal ladies, hoping to sell a painting.
"It never used to be like this," one elder says.
"We used to have pride, before the missionaries, after the missionaries, we still had pride, in how we kept our homes, our families'.
They remember when the missionaries were here and everyone had purpose. Health, happiness or jobs.
Then it changed. Prime Minister Gough Whitlam decided to self-determine Aboriginal people and gave everyone the 'sand', sit-down money and grog.
They remember how scary the communities became, starting the outstation movement where they moved out of the community to country, to be safely away from the problems of grog and laziness.
"That was 1975. It has been 40 years since that time. It was as if the government just went, well, all you Aboriginal people, you must be separate from everyone else," the elder says.
The complexity of community has the health workers and the Victorians perplexed. Their faces are intrigued. They want to right the scale of inequity.
The complexity, I lived. The nepotism, lateral violence and opportunism of individuals that would cloak themselves in chivalry of 'collectivism', using traditional cultural ways of being narratives as a mechanism to control where money flows, passive income of royalty payments, government grants designed to alleviate disadvantage, milking the collectivist cash cow.
The opportunistic individuals do such a good job at infiltrating and manipulating Aboriginal organisations that they have become masters at the game.
The scholars of 'Kardiya Like Toyota' are now handing out masters' degrees to recruited graduates of the collectivist gravy train and the criteria of candidate selection is 'must require environmental activist experience and association with affiliate organisations and must be driven to be adopted into a skin group and serve to that obligation of one-way reciprocity'.
We have seen these collectivist warriors in their cloaks infiltrating into organisations that have legislative power to determine who is a traditional owner, who can be a land trust representative, who is classified as a custodian and who should be consulted, every person who lives in the community not even a traditional owner must consent.
It's been 48 years since what the traditional owners labelled 'the antichrist', socialism, arrived at Hermannsburg.
The army of socialist representative warriors, jumping on to the ideology of collectivism, has grown.
They have stifled the nation's economy and traditional owners, as well as encapsulated the intent of land rights to serve their own purposes.
They are preying upon people's guilt of the past, with a web of deceit they have intricately woven, masked in 'the right thing to do'.
If the referendum for a Voice to Parliament is successful, it will mean a massive policy shift away from traditional owners' independence - more than now - to a policy of collectivist cloaked warriors.
Traditional owner and custodians' voices will be eternally gone, lost.
The CEOs and others who 'identify', however they may determine that to be, will have the grandest table of all to control where the money flows and to who, what land will be used for and what it won't.
My children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren will have their rights determined, how they will be treated, viewed and controlled.
Like the Aboriginal women, the Victorians and the health workers at the Precinct that day, we must take the time to find peace amongst all the verbatim.
Listen to the story of the ladies at the Tea Rooms and do not make a decision in guilt to simply extend the old model of 'advisory bodies' and 'representation' that have not worked to address the disparity.
I'll be voting no to this spiralling collectivist system of control, to enable power of choice, responsibility and freedom.
We do not need another 'sand' moment; we know how that has worked out.
Heidi Williamson has a Post Graduate Diploma in Indigenous Policy Development, is mother of Western Aranda Ntjalka boysand previous Chief of Staff for Bess Nungarrayi Price OAM and Senator Nampijinpa Jacinta Price and is Media Advisor, for Federal Member for New England Barnaby Joyce.
