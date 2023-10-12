The Armidale Express
Home/Latest News

Fire trail inspections to pin-point areas needing maintenance

By Newsroom
October 13 2023 - 10:11am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

With a dangerous summer predicted, Crown Lands has joined forces with the Rural Fire Service (RFS) to conduct aerial inspections of more than 720 fire trails across the state.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Armidale news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.