A free parenting program 'Surviving Your Adolescents' will run in Moree and Armidale for parents of 11 to 22-year-olds.
Organisers said that adolescence is a vulnerable time for the brain and for teenagers in general, but there are some simple measures to help understand the changes in mood and attitude of your kids.
The Program will run in Moree on October 16 from 5.30-8.30pm.
Two sessions will be held in Armidale on October 19 and 26 from 10am-1pm at Centacare Armidale on Rusden Street.
"We will give you some tips, techniques, information and practical advice to use with your teenager," A spokepserson said.
"This course is ideal for parents, caregivers, foster parents, teachers, youth workers and anyone who has any contact with adolescents."
The program will be exploring brain development and it's effect on teens - and you.
It will also cover off why teens forget what you've told them and how you can help them remember, what teens need to thrive, why teens are strongly emotional and reactive and how to reduce this.
The course will also look at some normal teen behaviours and which are a serious problem.
There will also be some info on four things not to do, and four things you can do to maintain a healthy and happy relationship with your child through a turbulent formative time.
"This is a popular program with parents as it helps them negotiate through those challenging teenage years with great tips that help you understand your teenager, get closer to them and support and guide them," the spokesperson said.
Feedback from parents in recent courses included that it helps to keep perspective - sort out priorities, strategies for reducing conflict, good ideas to stop escalation of emotion in teenagers and parents.
To talk to the facilitator call 6738 7200 or register for the free sessions on 1800 372 826.
