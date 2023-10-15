The Armidale Express
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Armidale Council holds free breakfast to mark second anniversary of tornado, thank those involved in clean-up | See the photos

October 16 2023 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Flashback to October 2021, after the tornado hit. Two years on, Celebrating Our Resilience breakfast will acknowledge those involved in the clean-up and recovery operations.
Flashback to October 2021, after the tornado hit. Two years on, Celebrating Our Resilience breakfast will acknowledge those involved in the clean-up and recovery operations.

A RECOVERY breakfast marking the second anniversary of the tornado that hit Armidale will be held on Wednesday, October 18 at the Town Hall.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Armidale news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.