Armidale to Kempsey Road has been closed in both directions since February 2023.

October 12 2023 - 4:12pm
Travellers are using the Armidale-Kempsey road despite closure advice. File

Despite warnings and advice from Armidale Regional Council and Live traffic of the closure of the Armidale to Kempsey Road, travellers are visiting George's Junction and other spots along the Macleay River.

