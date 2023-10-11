The inaugural 'Top of the Range', Elders working dog auction was held in Guyra on October 7 and saw good results for vendors.
12 working dogs were put up for action and all 12 were successfully purchased after turning out impressive performances in the yards.
'Ritchies Spook' bred by Jeff Ritchie fetched the top dollar price tag of $6200 with an average price on the day ticking just under $4000.
Elders auctioneer Myles Williams says the day was a great success and shows there is strong demand for good working dogs despite sheep, goat and cattle price declines.
"The average cost of the working dogs is probably down to a certain degree because of the way the price of stock is with sheep, cattle and also goats.
"It strikes me though, that the working dog is, as it always pretty much has been, an imperative part of a good working operation in the sense that one well trained animal can be the equivalence of two or even three workers," he said.
The highest price ever paid for a working dog in Australia was $49,000 in late 2022, eclipsing the previous record being set by a kelpie from Western Victoria who sold for $35,000.
While 'Spook' didn't quite reach such astronomical prices, he will no doubt provide years of value for his buyer.
"This is a more a matter of an opinion, but I believe your best age where you get the most out of the dogs would be from two to probably six-or seven-year-old.
"I've got dogs here that are sort of 10-year-old, they're kind of slow, sort of semi-retired buy your dog can work 10 or more years in some cases."
"These animals are just amazing, I mean, they'll go all day. They've got the endurance, they love to work, that's what they want to do, they're bred to do it."
