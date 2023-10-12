It's not often country kids get to rub shoulders with rugby league stars but they had the chance this week when former NRL players Andrew Ryan and Trent Hodkinson were in town.
The duo visited as part of NSW Rugby League's Road to Regions tour which travels around the state delivering important messages.
The theme this year was the Knock On Effect of road safety and awareness.
In NSW more people die on regional and rural roads than in major cities, despite the lower populations.
For Ryan, who grew up in regional NSW in Dubbo, it is particularly important to make young people in country areas aware of the risks when they get behind the wheel.
"I know just how much suffering happens for people - well everywhere - but in regional areas with those statistics, it's really scary," he said.
"I just know what kids are like.
"Like showing off, doing stuff and driving fast and all that."
The tour visited schools and held a clinic at the Consett Davis Fields on Tuesday afternoon.
Ryan said the messages they were trying to get across were well-received by the groups.
"There's a couple of short videos and stuff as well which hits them pretty hard," he said.
"It show the severity of, that Knock On Effect."
"And we related it back footy where you can make a knock on on the field and it might impact the end result in a footy game.
"We all think, 'oh, it's really serious' but it's nothing like what can happen in someone's life.
"They seem to come back with all the answers.
"They know the stats and stuff so they're getting through anyway.
"Hopefully they then it take from sitting there in front of you to actually when they're on the road and hopefully it just makes them think about it."
Outside of the important road safety campaign, there's always plenty of questions thrown at the ex-players regarding making the leap from playing rugby league in the country to making it in the NRL.
Having gone through that pathway, Ryan understands how much tougher it is for rural and regional players than the ones in metropolitan areas.
He believes the impact of having players speak about the hard work which has gone into their journey can make a difference to those aspiring to reach the big time.
"You can impact your community in such a positive way as well and be a role model for the ones that are coming through there as well," Ryan said.
"You live in a small country town, someone always knows him, they know the family and it probably makes it so much more special when you see him.
"I look at a guy like Isaah Yeo.
"He's from my hometown, he's come through my junior club and now he's captain of the Panthers.
"You sit there with pride. You know his family, you know what a good guy he is and how respectful he is.
"Matt Burton as well.
"It's been pretty special to watch those guys and before me. I was lucky enough to see guys like Dean Pay go through and do all that too.
"And it's pretty important to the kids out here to know that it can happen."
