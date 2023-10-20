The Bee Well project is a one-day workshop implemented by the UNE School of Psychology which aims to improve resilience and mental health of rural young people.
The project, particularly aimed at anyone aged between 16-18-years-old in rural NSW, draws on the best available evidence in the field of eco-therapy for mental health resilience in the era of climate change to develop an innovative new intervention for people living in rural areas who are feeling distressed about climate change, and/or impacted by a natural disaster.
Importantly, participants will meet other young people who are also experiencing distress and will receive group support.
Associate Professor in Clinical Psychology Suzanne Cosh, says current evidence surrounding young people experiencing anxiety and stress concerning climate change and exposure to natural disasters is concerning.
"They're the ones that are going to be dealing with the effects of climate change, it's also an age where coping strategies are still developing, it's an age range where a lot of mental health disorders start to present for the first time and where people are particularly vulnerable for mental health concerns," she said.
The workshops will involve nature walks, participating in a restoration project, and discussions about coping strategies, resilience and managing Eco-anxiety.
The play on words in the title of the workshops refer to the destruction of bees in certain areas and as part of the day, participants will be helping to build a beehive.
"The idea of this project is to engage in sort of some nature restoration work," says associate prof. Cosh.
"Giving back and making a positive improvement in nature is something that can be quite healing and quite cathartic and can help to offset some of that anxiety that people feel.
While there's a lot of research to suggest that Eco anxiety is a problem, and it's affecting mental health and the well-being of people, there's not a lot of evidence or knowledge around what that should look like.
"There's really not a lot out there to support people, particularly around eco anxiety. The aim of this project is to provide that service and also build that evidence base so we can start to have a better idea of how we actually can help people so it can start to be more integrated into the existing services that we have around," she says.
Most importantly, the day will offer some time for quiet reflection.
"Kids are so connected and there's not that chance to switch off. So that is something that sort of comes up when we talk about coping, is actually kind of switching off from all of that constant exposure, which can be a really important part of the coping process for a lot of people in that age range."
