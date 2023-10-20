The Armidale Express
UNE school of Psychology is organising Eco-anxiety workshops.

Heath Forsyth
By Heath Forsyth
October 20 2023 - 5:00pm
Beehives are being made as a part of a 1 day Eco-anxiety workshop organised by the UNE school of Psychology as a way for rural youth to re-connect with nature.
The Bee Well project is a one-day workshop implemented by the UNE School of Psychology which aims to improve resilience and mental health of rural young people.

