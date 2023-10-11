CAPTAINS Marvel and America will soon be striding along the children's ward at Armidale hospital, thanks to children's charity Supertee.
The group is dispensing 96 specially designed medical garments to sick children.
They will be able to wear the garments, Supertees, that have been designed as a superhero costume.
Supertee is the brainchild of Jason Sotiris, a tradesman whose daughter was diagnosed with cancer at just one year old.
He noticed his daughter would become distressed when her clothes became tangled in the lines attached to her tiny body and knew there had to be an easier way.
"The idea for the Supertee came to me while comforting my daughter Angela who was being treated for a cancer called Langerhans Cell Histiocytosis and I felt helpless not being able to do the simple task of putting clean clothes on her with IV drips, chest monitor cables and central lines making it impossible," Mr Sotiris said.
"The Supertee is a practical and fun way to make the lives of children in hospital that little bit easier."
The garments feature evenly placed press studs for bypass tubes and lines, and underarm access for thermometers, they are also PET scan and MRI friendly.
Mr Sotiris' dream is simple, "To have a Supertee available for every child that needs one and grants like this, from Salesforce, really make that possible."
So far, more than 13,000 Supertees have been donated to hospitals across Australia, giving children additional courage.
The Supertees were funded by Salesforce, a private business that manages marketing campaigns.
Volunteers from Salesforce's head office in Sydney helped pack 2000 Supertee garments, packing them with personalised, handwritten notes.
Hollywood stars Chris Hemsworth and Brie Larson lent their support with a personal message.
Supertees are available at Armidale hospital now and are being distributed to hospitals across NSW, Queensland, Victoria and South Australia.
