The Armidale Express
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Supertees raise smiles on faces of sick children at Armidale hospital

Updated October 11 2023 - 4:36pm, first published 12:26pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Supertees have evenly placed press studs for bypass tubes and lines, and underarm access for thermometers. They are also PET scan and MRI friendly.
Supertees have evenly placed press studs for bypass tubes and lines, and underarm access for thermometers. They are also PET scan and MRI friendly.

CAPTAINS Marvel and America will soon be striding along the children's ward at Armidale hospital, thanks to children's charity Supertee.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Armidale news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.