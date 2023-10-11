A man has faced court in Tenterfield following his arrest for a spate of armed robberies in Armidale.
Detectives attached to New England Police District began an investigation into multiple armed robberies that occurred throughout Armidale between May and October 2023.
Following inquiries, about 12pm on Tuesday, October 10, officers carried out a search warrant at a home on Niagara Street, Armidale.
During a search of the home, police located and seized property believed to be stolen during the robberies.
Following further inquiries, about 1.50pm, officers located and arrested a 24-year-old man walking along Marsh Street, Armidale.
Raymond Johnathan Thomas Fritz was taken to Armidale Police Station and charged with four counts of robbery armed with offensive weapon; and two charges of possess prohibited drug.
He was also served one charge each of take and drive conveyance without consent of owner; aggravated break and enter and commit serious indictable offence-armed; and possess/attempt to prescribed restricted substance.
Fritz was refused bail to appear in Tenterfield Local Court on Wednesday, October 11, where he was refused bail by Magistrate Mark Richardson to reappear before Armidale local court on December 6.
The 24-year-old has not been required to enter pleas to the allegations.
Police said investigations are continuing.
