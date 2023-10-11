The Armidale Express
Armidale 24-year-old charged over armed robbery, car theft and drug charges

Updated October 11 2023 - 1:18pm, first published 12:03pm
Police have arrested and charged a 24-year-old Armidale man over a spate of armed robberies.
A man has faced court in Tenterfield following his arrest for a spate of armed robberies in Armidale.

