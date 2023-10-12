3 beds | 2 baths | 2 cars
This tranquil six acres of land boasts a perfectly situated charming home overlooking this fabulous level picturesque property.
The home has three spacious bedrooms all carpeted with built-in wardrobes and an ensuite for your convenience.
There is a reverse cycle air conditioner in the open-plan living space for your comfort all year round.
The home also has a beautifully appointed gas kitchen including a dishwasher.
A wide verandah on the front of the home is a fabulous position to relax and enjoy this lifestyle property and take in the tranquil view and rural outlook.
The property includes a dam, large established trees and a double carport.
21 Budumba Road, Invergowrie is fully fenced, the private position makes this lifestyle property a must-see.
This rural retreat can be found just a 14-minute drive from Armidale where you can enjoy a vibrant food, arts and culture scene.
