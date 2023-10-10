For the many, many Taylor Swift fans of Armidale who may have missed out on tickets to the Eras tour, don't despair.
Thanks to Australian leadership and communication training (ALACT), the next best thing is coming to town in the form of Taylor Swift tribute concert to be held at Austin Page Dining Hall, UNE.
Thanks to a regional youth investment program grant 'build a better future' through the office of regional youth, ALACT has been working in New England schools with young people and are empowering regional youth to organise, plan, and enjoy an open aged Taylor Swift night.
Education consultant, Jane Weier says the idea to hold the tribute concert came about after she learned of a young colleague who had missed out on seeing her favourite performer live. Her disappointment led to an open dialogue about opportunities for youth in regional areas and eventually the conversation came around to the idea of holding a local version of 'Eras'.
"My colleague, who's just turned 19 was down in the dumps and I asked her what was wrong. She said she had missed out on Taylor Swift ticket.
"At that point we were on a way to Uralla Central school for a visit and the kids there seemed down in the dumps about it as well.
"So, on the way home I said, what if we had our own party? for young people in Armidale?"
Jane says they approached a few venues in town about hosting the event and eventually landed on Austin page college.
"We tried to find a local venue. The pubs wouldn't take us as it's an alcohol free smoke free event for the community."
ALECT are working with a large number of community groups including 'Headspace' who will set upin the courtyard area as well as the UNE advocacy group.
The venue itself will hold about 200 people. A young DJ from Austin Page college has been hired who is also taking care of the lighting. There are local singers, photography, videography, a photo booth and even a Taylor Swift life-sized cut-out.
Jane Schmude, from ARC, who is involved with the resilience recovery program, is supporting with catering and any money raised is going back into supporting youth mental health in Armidale and surrounds.
"We want to try and improve people's understanding of youth mental health," says Jane.
"At the end of the day, we are all in this together, and our young people need to understand that the community has so many great people who are willing to help."
Keep an eye out around town for Taylor, Jane and her team plan on placing a cut-out version of the pop superstar around town for people to take photos of and post them to social media as a 'spot Taylor' promotional device.
