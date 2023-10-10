GREEN thumbs and nature lovers joined forces on October 7 to celebrate the 40th anniversary of Armidale Tree Group.
In an evening of music and merriment, members enjoyed a meal, speeches, awards and fundraising efforts at the birthday bash, held at Armidale Bowling Club.
About 100 people attended the event, later dancing to the beat of bush band Trelos Lantana.
Celebrations continue with a tour of the group's plantings on the properties of members Jeremy Smith and Paul McFarland on October 21 and 22.
Then the Black Gully festival will celebrate Armidale Tree Group's 40th birthday on November 11.
Armidale Tree Group, in Mann Street, is unique. From humble beginnings, the group has grown to a large community organisation that is sought after for its expertise.
The not-for -profit group relies on selling native plants, donations from members and supporters and its charitable status to raise funds.
With these funds, members have completed a range of projects over the years that have helped maintain and enhance the region's biodiversity.
Flick through the gallery of photos taken by Terry Cooke on the 40th birthday night.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.