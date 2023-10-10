The Armidale Express
From little things big things grow | Photos from Armidale Tree Group's 40th birthday party

By Lydia Roberts
October 10 2023
About 100 members and guests of Armidale Tree Group attended the birthday celebrations, with bush band Trelos Lantana providing the entertainment.
GREEN thumbs and nature lovers joined forces on October 7 to celebrate the 40th anniversary of Armidale Tree Group.

