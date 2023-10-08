The Armidale Express

Sometimes there are new tricks for old dogs

Jacob McMaster
By Jacob McMaster
October 8 2023 - 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sometimes there are new tricks for old dogs
Sometimes there are new tricks for old dogs

Despite reading or writing thousands upon thousands of words each week, it's pretty rare for me to pick up a book.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jacob McMaster

Jacob McMaster

Deputy Editor

I am passionate about amplifying people's stories and trying to do them justice in the written word. I find pressure washing videos soothing. email me jacob.mcmaster@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0406 212 845.

Local News

Get the latest Armidale news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.