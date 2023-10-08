Sometimes there are new tricks for old dogs

Despite reading or writing thousands upon thousands of words each week, it's pretty rare for me to pick up a book.
As a teen, my Dad introduced me to some fantasy novels about dragons and time-travellers and spaceships by Anne McCaffrey and I loved them.
Since though, I had struggled through some quintessentially first world problems - I have an eye condition and I get strained reading page after page.
Then there's the debacle of constantly losing my bookmark and I refuse to be one of the psychos who folds an ear on the page (sorry!).
Here's where this old dog did indeed learn some new tricks, about two years ago, I got a trial for an audio book ... it was alright, I could listen in bed at night.
The first took me maybe a month, listening to an hour per night.
But I got into it, I started with some pop culture series, Harry Potter and The Witcher with a few autobiographies and cultural observation books in between.
This year particularly, i've really started enjoying having epic sagas narrated to me, my 'reading' time has swollen to about two hours a night and I've listened to almost 20 books this year.
As someone who works with words, I'm stepping into some of the literary heavyweights, I struggled with Lord of the Rings, but I've just launched into Dune and I'm curious to see how to written word compares to the new series of movie adaptations coming out.
But tell me, what's a new way of doing things you've actually fallen in love with? Or better yet, what's the best book you've read lately?
You can reach me at jacob.mcmaster@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Jacob McMaster,
Editor
