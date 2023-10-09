Hundreds turn out march for 'yes' in Armidale

Residents of Armidale, on the traditional country of the Anaiwan people, have turned out in their hundreds in celebration of the 'Yes' campaign ahead of the referendum on October 14.
Northern Tablelands for Yes23 and ANTaR Armidale partnered to hold a street march which snaked most of the way around the CBD starting and ending at the Beardy Street Mall main stage.
YES campaigners and supporters gathered near the concert stage in the Mall on the afternoon of Friday, October 6 with banners and signs from their organisations, workplaces or clubs.
An exciting line-up of local artists performed into the evening.
Supporters were treated to an evening of performances and speeches led by the talent of the Koori King of Country, well known Gamilaroi musician Buddy Knox, Auntie Kerry Bulloojeeno, Archibald Moran and the Jinda Dancers from Minimbah Primary School, Leila Doyle, 4 book trilogy, The Altones and Lino Postcard Printing.
Local food vendors were on hand to provide culinary delights to the colourful crowd who were given free 'yes' tee shirts and signs as the smoking ceremony got underway followed by welcome to country complete with dancers and singers.
Anaiwan woman Fiona Lovelock provided a Welcome to Country and gave permission for the event to proceed.
"We have advocated for recognition for our ongoing connection to our traditional lands for the greater say, in decision making processes that affect us, by seeking permission and engaging in open and respectful dialogue, work together to achieve mutually beneficial outcomes and promote cultural understanding and respect," she said.
Diana Eades, of ANTaR Armidale, says everyone was welcome to the event, no matter how they are intending to vote in the upcoming referendum.
"There's a table here with information for people if anyone wants to talk and raise questions and so on, but that is not necessarily the main action of the evening.
"It's basically a demonstration and celebration for people who want to come together and feel positive about the way that we can move forward.
"The march is to demonstrate the support in this town that there is for 'yes'."
She said it was a celebration of the importance of Aboriginal and Islanders being recognised in the constitution and was a way to bring those supporters together along with a bit of music.
"We encouraged people to bring banners to show where they work or what their clubs are and i'm glad we dis, look around it's incredible, so colourful," she said.
'It's just incredible to see such an amazing turnout here, such a positive energy, so many people working together so happily. It's exactly what we feel the future will be if we vote 'yes'.
"I've always thought Armidale was a fantastic place to live, but events like this just warm my heart," she said.
The free event was organised by the local YES23 campaign.
