Voice to Parliament

Hundreds turn out march for 'yes' in Armidale

By Heath Forsyth
October 9 2023 - 12:40pm
A large crowd turned out for the Yes23 March in Armidale on Friday October 6 ahead of the upcoming voice to parliament referendum on October 14. Photo Dave Robinson
Residents of Armidale, on the traditional country of the Anaiwan people, have turned out in their hundreds in celebration of the 'Yes' campaign ahead of the referendum on October 14.

