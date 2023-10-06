The Armidale Express
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

NERAM's Adopt-An-Artwork exhibition raises $30,000 in just seven days

October 7 2023 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
NERAM registrar and collections manager Jennifer Taylor among some of the adopted artworks that are part of the Adopt-An-Artwork exhibition.
NERAM registrar and collections manager Jennifer Taylor among some of the adopted artworks that are part of the Adopt-An-Artwork exhibition.

MORE THAN $30,000 has been raised in just seven days to help preserve some of NERAM's treasured artworks.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Armidale news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.