MORE THAN $30,000 has been raised in just seven days to help preserve some of NERAM's treasured artworks.
The annual Adopt-An-Artwork exhibition opened to the public on September 29.
It enables members of the community to make a tax-deductible donation to sponsor preservation treatments to artworks across the NERAM permanent collections.
Since the program was launched in 2015 with the inaugural Operation Preservation exhibition, the Adopt-An-Artwork program has raised more than $350,000 towards the treatment of paintings, prints, drawings and watercolours.
More than 175 works have been adopted by members of the community over the past nine years.
The program works to increase community awareness of conservation issues faced by museums and galleries through biennial exhibitions and associated activities including presentations and workshops and social media.
This year's exhibition showcases a selection of 77 artworks, including 36 that have undergone preservation treatments over the past two years.
It provides an overview of the causes of deterioration affecting museum collections and offers 41 new artworks from the NERAM permanent collections to be available for adoption.
"We are so delighted by the response from our community to both the exhibition and program," NERAM registrar and collections manager Jennifer Taylor said.
"Each new adoption of a permanent collection artwork extends not only the life of the artwork, but that of the collection as a whole. It is incredible to see the visible difference preservation activities can make.
"Quite a number of the new adoptions we have are from people who have adopted an artwork previously, but we also have many first-time adopters, which is fantastic. It is lovely to see people making personal connections across the collections and engaging with the artworks in a totally different way. They become a part of each artwork's story, and in some cases enable a work previously removed from display to return again for everyone to enjoy."
NERAM faced a huge and continuing challenge as custodian of the nationally significant collection and needed to provide sustainable measures to care for and preserve its artworks for future generations, Ms Taylor said.
"With our community's support, the Adopt-An-Artwork program has enabled a unique and meaningful way to address the long term needs of these beautiful artworks, uniting diverse groups within the community who have embraced this purpose to support the care of our collections," she said.
Some of the artwork adopted includes:
NERAM director Rachael Parsons said she was elated to see new works being adopted and preserved for future enjoyment.
The Adopt-An-Artwork exhibition will be on display at NERAM until November 12.
