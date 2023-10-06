The Armidale Express
Gone Fishing Day will be held at Malpas Dam on October 8

By Staff Writers
October 6 2023 - 11:00am
The Opera House style yabby trap. Picture supplied.
Recreational fishers in the Armidale area will have the chance to swap their old and unwanted opera house yabby traps for an Oar-Gee Plow lure at the upcoming Gone Fishing Day at Malpas Dam.

