Recreational fishers in the Armidale area will have the chance to swap their old and unwanted opera house yabby traps for an Oar-Gee Plow lure at the upcoming Gone Fishing Day at Malpas Dam.
The OzFish Northern Tablelands Chapter and the Guyra Anglers Club will be at the dam with workshops and casting comps throughout the day on October 8.
Come along and see how many redfin and trout you can catch to help protect our Australian native bass. Disability fishing is available on the day so that everyone can get involved and enjoy our favourite pastime.
Bring fishing gear, a hat, sunscreen and a water bottle.
This event is also a Yabby Trap Drop Spot where fishers can bring down any old and unwanted opera house yabby traps and swap it for an Oar-Gee Plow lure to support sustainable fishing practices.
Opera house nets are now illegal in NSW and those collected will be recycled into useful products for anglers, with the proceeds being used to support habitat restoration.
The popularity of yabby fishing has put pressure on native wildlife which can unwittingly get caught inside opera house traps.
Alternative devices, such as open-top pyramid nets and hoop nets, are a more environmentally friendly design, allowing non-target species to escape if they swim in while also being effective at catching a tasty feed of fresh yabbies.
"Yabby fishing really gets going in the summer so now is the perfect time to update your gear and rather than have it go to landfill, give it another life," Ozfish Director of Habitat Programs Cassie Price said
The Yabby Trap Round-Up program is an initiative of TierraMar in collaboration with OzFish Unlimited and the NSW DPI, supported by BCF - Boating, Camping, Fishing.
Gone Fishing Day is run each year in October and aims to promote and celebrate fishing as a fun, healthy, outdoors activity for the whole family and your friends.
It is administered by the Department of Regional NSW.
Recreational fishing clubs, organisations and community groups can apply for grants up to $2000 to purchase items required to run their own Gone Fishing Day events, such as casting and fishing workshops and information sessions.
