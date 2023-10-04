A reflective monologue from The Armidale School student Stella Maroulis has been awarded a major prize in the national What Matters? writing competition.
The competition is run by the Whitlam Institute at Western Sydney University.
From hundreds of entries, year 10 student Stella's piece The Art of Observation, was named as runner up in the year 9/10 division of the awards.
Her essay was hailed by judges for the way it "explored deep and difficult issues from a caring and nuanced perspective".
Stella's entry took the form of a student's observation of a new classmate and the shocking reality of their invisibility after just a term at the school.
Writer Doug Whyte from competition sponsor ReachOutAustralia and Craig Reucassel from ABC-TV's The War on Waste's presented Stella with her award at a special ceremony at Western Sydney university.
It is the third time TAS students have achieved success in his competition, following Sancia Ridgeway being the national winner in 2018 and Stirling Munsie the year 9/10 runner up in 2020.
As part of her award Stella won $200 and a book pack from Allen and Unwin.
This year the competition attracted 4991 entries from 691 schools across Australia.
Stella's entry can be read https://www.whitlam.org/what-matters-2023-shortlisted entries/2023/7/10/the-art-of-observation
