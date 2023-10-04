The Armidale Express
Our People

Year 10 TAS student Stella Maroulis wins writing prize with thought-provoking monologue

Updated October 4 2023 - 12:27pm, first published 12:14pm
Stella Maroulis is presented with her award by writer Doug Whyte and comedian and environment advocate Craig Reucassel.
A reflective monologue from The Armidale School student Stella Maroulis has been awarded a major prize in the national What Matters? writing competition.

