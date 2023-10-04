An Armidale woman who fought and spat at police outside an Armidale hotel has faced court.
Sammi-Li Blair, 19, of Armidale, faced Armidale Magistrates Court on October 3 where she pleaded guilty to failing to leave premises when required, common assault, assaulting a police officer and hindering or resisting police in the execution of their duty.
According to police documents tendered in court, Blair had become intoxicated at the St Kilda Hotel in Rusden Street on Sunday, April 30.
Around 1.20am the hotel manager approached Blair and asked her to leave, but police allege that Blair refused and became abusive toward the manager.
Security were escorting Blair from the premises when Blair grabbed a tray of condiments and pushed it off a table.
Police said Blair was told her re-entry was refused and police were called after Blair had become agitated and pushed the manager.
Police claimed they were met with abuse before Blair instigated a scuffle and spat in the face of a police constable where further police assistance was called.
Blair was arrested and taken to Armidale Police Station where she was charged.
Defence solicitor Sean Wilson said his client has a "medium risk" of re-offending and as such, was agreeable to being placed on a community corrections order.
Magistrate Mark Richardson placed Blair on a 12-month bond and under the corrections order.
Blair must also serve 100 hours of community service and while on bond, cannot enter any licenced premises.
