Sammi-Li Blair pleads guilty to assault charges

By Lydia Roberts
October 5 2023 - 10:00am
Sammi-Li Blair, 19, of Armidale, pleaded guilty to a string of charges relating to a fight in the St Kilda Hotel car park.
An Armidale woman who fought and spat at police outside an Armidale hotel has faced court.

Lydia Roberts

