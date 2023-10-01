A new adventure - introductions

Like Frodo leaving the Shire, I too am on a bit of an adventure.
Let me introduce myself, I'm Jake and I'm the new editor for the New England region.
It's not my first jaunt into your beautiful part of the world, during COVID-19 lockdowns I was helping short-staffed papers around Australia share stories and that included about six weeks of covering stories across the Northern Tablelands.
I want to thank outgoing editor Laurie Bullock for his long service to the region and leaving a strong legacy of sharing the news as best possible both through print and digitally.
I have been in the newspaper industry for bordering on 20 years, so I hope to continue that legacy and give your stories the voice they deserve.
I was a graphic designer first, working as a trainee in creating ads and putting together the pages, starting on the Far South Coast.
A passion for photography got me a foot in the door later as a journo, capturing the action of footy finals and then writing match reviews to go with.
A three-year cadetship got me the skills to write and share stories, but it was something else that got me to stick around.
It's something I ask of all our journalists - Just be excited to talk to people.
And it's something I care deeply about, we don't know everything, but we can learn from the people in their respective fields whose stories we hope to share.
And I look forward to meeting many of you just around the city or at various events.
However, I'm not there just yet, currently going through the motions of rental hunting.
But it's very nice to introduce myself to you all. If there are topics you want to see in the papers feel free to reach out to me at jacob.mcmaster@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Jacob McMaster
Editor
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.