Man dies in two-vehicle crash at Bundarra

By Staff Writers
Updated October 2 2023 - 10:32am, first published 8:11am
A 27-year-old man has died following a two-vehicle crash at Bundarra. File photo.
A man has died following a crash south of Inverell on September 30.

