Man dies in two-vehicle crash at Bundarra

A man has died following a crash south of Inverell on September 30.
Just after 5pm on Saturday emergency services were called to Bingara Road at Bundarra following reports of a two-vehicle crash.
Officers attached to New England Police District arrived to find a Mazda BT-50 utility and Toyota Hilux utility had crashed.
The Toyota driver, a 27-year-old man, and his 28-year-old female passenger were treated at the scene by NSW Ambulance paramedics, but the man died at the scene.
The woman was taken to Tamworth Base Hospital in a serious, but stable condition.
The Mazda driver, a 27-year-old man, and two passengers were treated at the scene for minor injuries and taken by paramedics to Bingara Hospital in a stable condition.
Both utilities were seized for forensic examination.
Police established a crime scene which was examined by specialist officers from the Crash Investigation Unit.
An investigation is underway into the circumstances surrounding the crash.
A report will be prepared for the information of the coroner.
Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.