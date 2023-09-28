DO YOU know an unsung hero who deserves recognition?
Armidale Regional Council is on the lookout for nominations from the local community for its Australia Day 2023 awards.
Residents should be nominated for making the community a better place with their outstanding contribution in the areas of education, health, fundraising, charitable and voluntary services, business, sport, arts and the environment.
The 2023 categories include:
"Our region has so many great individuals and organisations that make an outstanding contribution to community services," Armidale Mayor Sam Coupland said.
"The awards acknowledge the unsung heroes of our community who through their contributions make our region a better place.
"We want to honour, celebrate, and cheer on these amazing people, who have been on a long journey to help their communities. Those people who have set out to make this world a better place through their generosity, expertise, sheer grit, and tenacious spirit.
"As a Council we cheer on these citizens, celebrating their efforts and success, honouring them in public at Australia Day."
The Australia Day Awards are presented by Armidale Regional Council and administered by the mayor.
To nominate a resident, go to
armidaleregional.nsw.gov.au/council/council-events/australia-day/nominatenow/nominate-now-armidale-citizens
