CHANGES are afoot for the new swimming season in Guyra with a new manager, new season opening date and revised operating hours.
After more than 20 years managing the Guyra Pool Randy Mulligan has chosen to pursue other opportunities and is stepping down from his position.
Parks and Facilities Manager Tom Bower said Randy had been a wonderful member of the council team and would be missed.
In other news
"I would like to thank Randy for his significant contribution to council and to the community of Guyra," Mr Bower said.
"We wish Randy well in his new endeavours but thankfully we will still have Randy at the pool in a casual capacity.
"Mr Jeremy Wilson has been appointed the new pool manager and comes with extensive experience with over 20 years working in council pools and at SportUNE.
"Pool management runs in the family with Jeremy's father holding the pool manager position at Gilgandra for over 20 years.
"We are extremely fortunate to secure the services of Jeremy in a challenging recruitment market.
"If we hadn't secured the services of Jeremy there was a real threat the pool might not have been able to open.
"So I am delighted that Jeremy will share his expertise and experience in Guyra.
Guyr'a pool's season opening date has been pushed back one week to Monday, October 9.
There are also changes to the pool's opening hours. These are:
To assist with lap swimming on Monday, Wednesday and Friday mornings, Lorraine Brazier will assist Jeremy with opening the pool at these times and will continue her learn-to-swim classes as per usual.
Fees and charges will remain the same as last season and new this year - Guyra season pass holders will be able to utilise their pass at both Guyra Swimming Pool and Monckton Aquatic Centre in Armidale.
Armidale's Monckton Aquatic Centre will open on Tuesday, October 3.
Make sure you are signed up for our breaking news and regular newsletters
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.