The Armidale Express
Home/Latest News
Our Business

Guyra pool re-opens a week late for new season

By Staff Writers
Updated September 28 2023 - 5:07pm, first published 4:25pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jeremy Wilson has been appointed new manager at Guyra pool, taking over from Randy Mulligan. Lorraine Brazier will continue her usual learn-to-swim classes at the pool.
Jeremy Wilson has been appointed new manager at Guyra pool, taking over from Randy Mulligan. Lorraine Brazier will continue her usual learn-to-swim classes at the pool.

CHANGES are afoot for the new swimming season in Guyra with a new manager, new season opening date and revised operating hours.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Armidale news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.