Charges laid after police find teenager hiding under bed

MULTIPLE people have been arrested and charged in a bid to tackle property crime across the region.
Officers working under Operation Regional Mongoose have swooped on a number of alleged offenders as the specialist squad rolls out to more locations across the state.
At about 7.20pm on September 26, officers attached to the New England Police District attended a home in Moree following an investigation.
Officers arrived at the home and arrested an 18-year-old who was found hiding under a bed.
The teenager was taken to Moree Police Station where he was charged with aggravated break-and-enter dwelling in company steal.
He was refused police bail to front a children's court on September 27.
In a separate matter on September 26, police arrested another 18-year-old in Gunnedah after an investigation into multiple break and enters in the area.
He was taken to Gunnedah Police Station where he was charged with two counts of enter building or land with intent to commit indictable offence; and aggravated break-and-enter with intent and knowing a person was there.
The teenager is also accused of aggravated break-and-enter commit serious indictable offence.
The 18-year-old ordered to remain in custody to front a children's court on September 28.
After an alleged armed robbery and pursuit across the Oxley and Hunter Valley regions overnight, police arrested three teenagers.
A 17-year-old boy who is alleged to have been behind the wheel during the chase was charged with robbery in company; and police pursuit not stop drive recklessly.
The alleged passengers, a boy and a girl, both aged 16, were charged with robbery in company; and be carried in conveyance taken without consent of owner.
The three teenagers were refused police bail to appear before a children's court on September 27.
After an investigation by officers attached to the New England Police District, a 39-year-old was arrested at a home on Alexander Street, in Armidale on September 26.
When officers arrived at the home they found the man hiding in a shed.
He was taken to Armidale Police Station where outstanding arrest warrants for property, and domestic-violence related offences were executed.
The 39-year-old appeared in Tenterfield Local Court on September 27 where he was refused bail.
He will remain in custody until he fronts Armidale Local Court in October.
In the wake of the arrests, Operation Mongoose, which was launched in Tamworth by Oxley police has been extended to Dubbo, to tackle youth crime.
Since it was reinstated in the Oxley Police District in November 2022, a significant number of arrests, and multiple charges have been laid.
Make sure you are signed up for our breaking news and regular newsletters
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.