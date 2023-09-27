The Armidale Express
NERAM unveils four exhibitions for its spring gallery

By Staff Writers
Updated September 28 2023 - 3:46pm, first published 9:37am
From left, artists Mariana del Castillo, Patsy Asch and Alex Asch (mother/son, husband/wife, mother-in-law/daughter-in-law) will exhibit for the first time together at NERAM in Drawn to Place A shift in the landscape.
FOUR captivating art exhibitions will be unveiled at NERAM on Friday night, September 29.

Local News

