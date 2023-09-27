FOUR captivating art exhibitions will be unveiled at NERAM on Friday night, September 29.
The exhibitors will showcase the diverse talents of both emerging and established artists as well as highlighting artworks from NERAM's four art collections.
READ ALSO:
The exhibitions are:
Culminating in NERAM's 40th anniversary year, this exhibition will celebrate the collections and many of the wonderful artists NERAM has worked with over the years.
"Inspiration and Iterations features 40 works selected from NERAM's collections, along with 40 original contemporary responses by invited artists," NERAM curator Belinda Hungerford said.
"The exhibition not only highlights much-loved works in the collection but outstanding work by established, emerging, and student artists that have an ongoing connection to NERAM and its impact and legacy."
Exhibiting artists include Angus and Charlie Nivison, Stuart Boggs, Isabelle Devos and Leah Bullen as well as students from PLC, TAS and the Armidale Secondary College.
There will be a free artist talk at NERAM featuring several artists from the Inspiration and Iterations exhibition on Saturday 10.30am to 11.30am. Book at neram.com.au/event/artist-talk-inspiration-and-iterations/
The Adopt an Artwork program was launched in 2015 to support the ongoing preservation of artworks across the NERAM collections, now and into the future.
Since the program began, more than 155 artworks have been adopted for treatment.
This exhibition showcases a selection of works that have undergone preservation treatments over the past two years, provides an overview of the causes of deterioration affecting museum collections, and offers a new range of artworks from NERAM available for adoption.
Artists Alex Asch, Mariana del Castillo and Patsy Asch share intimate relationships (mother/son, husband/wife, mother-in-law/daughter-in-law) while also sharing a commitment to the environment and to social justice in their arts practice.
This exhibition focuses on the Australian landscape and its transformation since the artists' first contact in the 1970s to present ecological shifts driven by climate change and human intervention.
Themes revolve around environmental degradation, yet also hint at the possibilities of a more sustainable future.
You can also join artist Mariana del Castillo on Saturday September 30 at 10am for a workshop creating a unique circular bespoke and bound book using timber and beeswax string.
Tenterfield printmaker Liz Powell takes archaeology for a ride through the New England tablelands combining botany, early domestic labour, farm machinery and history.
She uses the study of native plants, endangered species and the impact of grazing and weeds to explore the attempts of settlers and explorers to domesticate and pastoralise the region.
Objects of a Different Archaeology encompasses etching, relief and mono printing, drawing, stitching, and the Korean paper-making technique of joomchi.
There will be an opening night for all four new exhibitions on September 29 at 6pm. Tickets are free but bookings essential at neram.com.au/event/opening-night-29th-september/
Make sure you are signed up for our breaking news and regular newsletters
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.