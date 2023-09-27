Armidale harpist, Isla Biffin, took out first prize in the prestigious Great Romantics Competition 2023 at the Melbourne Recital Centre.
It is open to Australian or New Zealand music students or recent graduates, 18 to 25 years of age.
While duos and small ensembles are allowed, on this occasion the seven finalists were all soloists.
Apart from Isla on harp these included voice, clarinet, violin (2) and piano (2).
Four contestants came from Victoria and three from NSW.
The contestants played works from the Romantic era, 1810 to 1900, for up to 20 minutes.
Isla's flawlessly performed works were: Bedich Smetana (1824-1884) arr. Hanu Trneek Vltava (Die Moldau) from M vlast; and Alphonse Hasselmans (1845-1912) Follets, Op.48.
After extensive deliberation a panel of judges from the music industry - Ian Munro (piano), Wendy Clarke (flute) and Svetlana Bogosavljevic (cello) - declared Isla the winner.
She was awarded the Elizabeth Murdoch Prize of $8000 plus an invitation to perform a recital in Flinders at the Peninsula Summer Music Festival in January 2024.
Isla began playing harp in 2007 with Sayo Lipman in Brisbane.
She has played with the Opera Australia Orchestra and with the Australian Youth Orchestra.
In 2020 she began studying at the Mozarteum University in Salzburg with Stephen Fitzpatrick.
In 2022 she was awarded first prize in the International Reinl Competition in Vienna, and in 2023 first prize in the Wales International harp festival in the chief musician category.
Local audiences were thrilled to hear Isla perform in two solo recitals at the Armidale Playhouse in August 2023.
The whole final round of the Great Romantics competition can be seen on YouTube in the following link while Isla's pieces can be found at 1.32: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1msP_aRxxMQ
