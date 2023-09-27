The Armidale Express
Isla Biffin won $8000 for winning Great Romantics Competition at Melbourne

By Karin von Strokirch
Updated September 27 2023 - 5:37pm, first published 4:55pm
Isla Biffin playing the harp in the prestigious Great Romantics Competition. Picture supplied.
Armidale harpist, Isla Biffin, took out first prize in the prestigious Great Romantics Competition 2023 at the Melbourne Recital Centre.

