PLC drama students to tread the boards in OnStage showcase

By Staff Writers
September 27 2023 - 4:29pm
From left, PLC Armidale Head of Creative and Performing Arts Mrs Joanne Wysel with Makenzie Roberston, Nathea Ping Kee, Seraphina Katta, Gabrielle Cotterell, Chantelle Farag, Hattie Gilpin, Fi Fi Imberger and Catie Alcorn.
AN ARMIDALE school has had its entire 2023 Higher School Certificate Drama cohort selected for nomination to participate in the prestigious OnStage showcase.

Local News

