Sunday's trial match against the Central Coast Mariners in Tamworth was for Newcastle Jets defender Gema Simon was a bit of a homecoming on a couple of fronts.
Simon was born just up the road in Armidale and has been a frequent visitor to the region over the years with a lot of family around Armidale.
"It definitely feels like home up here," the former captain and one-time Matilda said.
The culmination of Jets' Greater Bank tour, which included a well-attended clinic in Gunnedah on Friday afternoon, the left-back said it was "awesome" to be able to get out into the country.
"I think it was really good for the girls to be able to come away and get out in the community, and for people out here to be able to come and watch a game," she said.
Several hundred took that opportunity with the Scully Park grandstand probably around three-quarters full and others setting up picnic-style on the hill.
They witnessed the Mariners take the honours 3-2.
Up 1-nil at half-time, Jazmin Wardlow doubled the Mariners' advantage early in the second half.
But two quick goals to the Jets, the first a long-range rocket from out on the left from Milan Hammond, levelled the score at 2-all with around 20 minutes to play.
Annalise Rasmussen however restored the Mariners lead about 10 out from full-time.
But for both sides it wasn't about the result.
Only a couple of weeks into the pre-season, as Simon said, it was just good to get a hit-out and get some minutes into the legs.
Part of the inaugural Jets' side in 2008, Sunday was her first game back in Newcastle colours after rejoining the club for the 2023-24 season - her 14th as a Jet - from the Melbourne Victory.
"Everyone's in good stead at the moment so we're heading in the right direction and will only get better from here on out, so looking forward to heading into the season with the girls," she said.
It is set to be a milestone one for the 33-year-old.
"I've got three games until I reach my 150th so I'm looking forward to that," she said.
Mariners coach Emily Husband said it was a really good first hit-out for her side.
Obviously it showed some things they've got to work on, but there were a lot of positives to take away.
"There were a lot of good things out there today," she said.
"That fighting mentality, the fighting for each other, the fighting for the club. To see that this early on, when they've only known each other for a week is fantastic.
"You can already see the bond and the camaraderie between the group."
They have another two trial games and the Jets three before they face each other in the opening round of the A-League women's season on October 14.
