The Armidale Express
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Central Coast Mariners edge Newcastle Jets in A-League women's trial

SN
By Samantha Newsam
September 26 2023 - 2:13pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Sunday's trial match against the Central Coast Mariners in Tamworth was for Newcastle Jets defender Gema Simon was a bit of a homecoming on a couple of fronts.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SN

Samantha Newsam

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Armidale news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.