NNSWF investigation: OVA and Goats preliminary final

Mark Bode
By Mark Bode
September 26 2023 - 2:11pm
Moore Creek have downplayed an incident that occurred after last week's preliminary final between the club and OVA.
Northern NSW Football is investigating a post-game "altercation" that followed the preliminary final between OVA and Moore Creek.

