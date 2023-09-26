The Armidale Express
NSW Senator Tim Ayres addressed Glen Innes High School graduates.

Heath Forsyth
By Heath Forsyth
September 26 2023 - 3:00pm
Senator The Hon Tim Ayres delivers a stirring graduation speech to Glen Innes High School on September 21
ALP senator the Hon Tim Ayres, recently visited his old High School at Glen Innes where 46 students were graduating, and gave a compelling speech to the room.

