The South Armidale United Scorpions went into today's grand final with a shot at history.
The side, which was one of several Armidale-based teams to re-enter the Northern Inland Football competition this year for the first time since 2019, had never previously won a premier league title.
And, up against the last club to fell them in a first grade decider, OVA, the Scorpions did what they had done three times prior this season and pulled out a dramatic win over the Mushies.
"A big congratulation to my boys," South Armidale coach, Eamon Hynes, said during the post-match presentations.
"Great effort, great season, we got our just rewards today."
Also read:
Like all of this year's previous games between the two teams, today's fixture was close from the kick-off.
South Armidale clinched an early goal, but the Mushies levelled the scores before the end of the first half through a well-placed shot from Mitch O'Keefe.
At 1-1 leading into the second term, OVA controlled the ball early and looked invigorated, knowing they were still well in the game. However, as he has done so many times this season, Jake McCann was the difference for the Scorpions when he found space out of reach of Mushies keeper Josh Magann.
Another goal followed within minutes for the hosts at the New England Mutual Armidale Sportsground, which captain Josh Frost said was down to their relentless pressure.
"Something clicked for us," Frost said.
"Credit to OVA, they're a fantastic team and we knew they were going to come out strong. But I think once the legs went on them and we could play our game, that's when it clicked.
"I think it was coming all game, and once we weathered their storm, we were alright."
Another goal, which secured a 4-1 victory, was just the icing on the cake for South Armidale, who celebrated their maiden premier league first grade title with a crowd of ecstatic supporters.
In defeat, OVA coach Tim Coates was gracious.
"That was a fantastic effort," Coates said.
"Four times this year, you've done us. We thought we could sneak one, but you were too good. Way too good."
Hynes was likewise humble, and praised OVA for having "pushed us all the way". The quiet-spoken coach then succinctly summed up his feelings on South Armidale's history-making final after a significant pause.
"I have no words."
Make sure you are signed up for our breaking news and regular newsletters
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.