The Armidale Express
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
Our People

South Armidale Scorpions make history with first premiership win

By Zac Lowe
September 25 2023 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The South Armidale United Scorpions went into today's grand final with a shot at history.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Armidale news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.