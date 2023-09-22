The Great Aussie Pie Competition, now in its 34th year, has awarded Glen Innes' bakery Sweety Pie's Bake Shop a total of nine medals, including four gold.
The gold medal-winning recipes were for their Chilli Mexican pie in the Gourmet Red Meat Category, their Prawn Mornay in the Gourmet Seafood Category and one each for their Vegetable Satay and Vegetable Mornay in the Gourmet Vegetarian Category.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Store manager Tala Mepham says she is very proud of Nicole and Zaylie for doing so well and for backing up from 2022 where they managed to score well but were unable to come away with a gold result.
"Nicole is the pastry chef, last year when we entered, we got silver in everything, we were not too sure how we would go this year but Nikki took on a lot of the constructive criticism from last year and tweaked a few things and we built off that."
"Watching Nikki work is quite interesting, she is so skilled at her craft as a pastry chef. I think all of our pies are perfect so I was so happy to hear they had done so well."
Pastry chef Nicole says the submission process is quite detailed and the judges can be quite methodical and meticulous which makes the good results even more satisfying.
"They critique on very little things. For example, if there is a wire mark on the bottom of the pie you might get points deducted.
"We learned a lot last year from the constructive criticism we received from the judging panel which really helped us in knowing what we needed to do in order to give ourselves the best chance to place well."
Ms Hyde says the creation of recipes that were used in the pies they entered into the competition came from years of experience.
"I have been in the industry now for 23 years. I started out in the trade right out of high school.
"I have worked in a lot of different bakeries and have learned over the years what makes a great product.
"I have developed my recipes through a lot of trial and error, it's quite a satisfying and creative process and I feel proud to have achieved these results for the competition."
Everything is made from scratch which Nicole says helps give Sweety Pie's product that unique taste.
"We make all of our pastries from scratch, we make the stock from scratch, our meats are slow cooked, I think all of those little things add up to having a great tasting pie," she says.
Nicole and Zaylie are both very community-orientated and Nicole says they are both in love with Glen Innes and want to share the things they love about the area with others.
"We really enjoy living here, we get a lot of travellers coming through and we kind of hope that they might, you know, hear about the shop, or they might hear about Glen Innes and find out about our shop and I would love to let other people enjoy what we are enjoying about living here."
Make sure you are signed up for our breaking news and regular newsletters
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.