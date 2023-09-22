The Armidale Express
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Sweety Pie's Bake shop wins gold in Great Aussie Pie competition

Heath Forsyth
By Heath Forsyth
September 22 2023 - 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nicole and Zaylie Hyde from Sweety Pie's bake shop in Glen Innes have taken out gold at the National Great Aussie Pie Competition. Photo Supplied.
Nicole and Zaylie Hyde from Sweety Pie's bake shop in Glen Innes have taken out gold at the National Great Aussie Pie Competition. Photo Supplied.

The Great Aussie Pie Competition, now in its 34th year, has awarded Glen Innes' bakery Sweety Pie's Bake Shop a total of nine medals, including four gold.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Heath Forsyth

Heath Forsyth

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Armidale news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.