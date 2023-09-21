The Armidale Express
View the artworks of father and son Angus and Charlie Nivison, in their first joint exhibition

By Staff Writers
Updated September 21 2023 - 12:10pm, first published 10:54am
New NERAM exhibition is a family affair | Sneak peek of the artworks
Father and son artists Angus and Charlie Nivison will be exhibiting together for the first time when the New England Regional Art Museum opens its doors to a new exhibition called Inspiration and Iterations on September 29.

