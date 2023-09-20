RAISE your glass and share a toast, Armidale Tree Group is turning 40 next month.
To celebrate, the group's root and branch members are inviting guests to the Armidale Bowling Club on October 7, for a meal, awards, fundraising and music by Trelos Lantana.
Cost is $70 per person.
"From Little Things Big Things Grow is an apt title to describe where we are now," Armidale Tree Group committee member Kerry Steller said.
"The number of people and groups who have been involved over the years is unfathomable, as is the number of trees we have planted."
The group's 40th anniversary will also be celebrated at the Black Gully festival on November 11.
As part of the celebrations, the group is looking for 40 donations of $1000.
Donors will be honoured by having their name added to the honour board in the Woodland Centre.
Armidale Tree Group, in Mann Street, is unique. From humble beginnings, the group has grown to a large community organisation that is sought after for its expertise.
The not-for -profit group relies on selling native plants, donations from members and supporters and its charitable status to raise funds.
With these funds, members have completed a range of projects over the years that have helped maintain and enhance the region's biodiversity.
"We don't just grow and plant trees," Mrs Steller said.
"We also supply shrubs, herbs, forbs and grasses; so our name describes just a small part of our work. There is no other organisation like the Armidale Tree Group. We are unique."
The group began on August 22, 1983, with a public meeting run by the Armidale branch of Friends of the Earth.
The New England Community Tree Planting Scheme was born from this meeting, with a goal to plant 10,000 trees to counter the effects of dieback on the Northern Tablelands.
In 1987 the group became incorporated and had a name change to the Armidale Tree Group Inc.
"A Commonwealth Employment Program grant was obtained in 1986 to reafforest the shores of Malpas Dam to help with algae problems, saw 38,000 trees propagated and 12,000 planted," Mrs Steller said.
Trial plantings and direct seeding with the Eucalyptus Regeneration Program based at UNE followed.
A new nursery site was found at the Armidale Showground in 1989, while the current nursery was established in Mann Street in 1994 to cater for the rapidly expanding tree orders.
The group took over the trusteeship of this crown land reserve from the University of New England and the then Crown Lands Department.
"The Woodland Centre for education was built using community labour and funds and opened in 2002," Mrs Stellar said.
"A fundraising effort by the community took place with great bush dances held at Dangarsleigh Hall.
"Looking back over the past 10 years the major challenges were drought, bushfire, COVID-19, floods, solar farms, tornado and hailstorm, koalas, and climate change."
Mrs Steller said the group was open to new members and volunteers.
"We are currently expanding the nursery to grow even more trees as our business expands.
"Help us build it with labour or donations."
To book a seat at the 40th anniversary birthday bash, visit events.humanitix.com/armidale-tree group-40-years-birthday-party
