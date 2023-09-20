The Armidale Express
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
Our People

Francois Jaggi and Jack McCook finalists in Sculptures in the Garden

Heath Forsyth
By Heath Forsyth
Updated September 20 2023 - 1:12pm, first published 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Local artists Francois Jaggi and Jack McCook have been named finalists in this year's prestigious 'Sculptures in the Garden', an annual 16-day sculpture exhibition in Mudgee, NSW that boasts a $30,000 acquisitive award.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Heath Forsyth

Heath Forsyth

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Armidale news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.