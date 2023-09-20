Local artists Francois Jaggi and Jack McCook have been named finalists in this year's prestigious 'Sculptures in the Garden', an annual 16-day sculpture exhibition in Mudgee, NSW that boasts a $30,000 acquisitive award.
The exhibition brings together established and emerging sculptors from across Australia to showcase their work and this year will be held in the Rosby Wines vineyard, just outside of Mudgee.
Locals may already be familiar with the work of Francois Jaggi.
His public sculptures 'The Birds' and 'The Love Chairs' are both featured in Civic Park.
He has been creating sculptures in Australia for the past 25 years after growing up in France and completing his diploma in Jewellery at the School of Arts in Geneva.
In 2022, Francois work 'Stallion' took out the Major SIG & MWRC Acquisition prize, Australia's largest and most celebrated prize 'Sculptures in the Garden' and took home $25,000.
The three-metre tall, 500-kilogram, wire-bound horse took Mr Jaggi countless hours to complete, in his workshop on the outskirts of Armidale.
He was given the wire from a friend who salvaged the material from a property in Wollomombi that had previously been burnt in a bushfire.
Exhibition founder Kay Norton-Knight says she is excited to see what Francois offers up this year.
"Francois's work last year, the Stallion is an absolutely incredible piece. We have been overwhelmed with the support we have received for this year's event," she said.
As it's an acquisition prize, Francois's works have been added to Lawson Parks sculpture walk, a public art installation on the banks of the Cudegong River that Is enjoyed by locals and visitors to the region.
Jack McCook is a 16-year-old local who attends The Armidale School.
His artwork is called 'Dinawan' which he says is the Wiradjuri name for Emu.
"I spent probably about 50 hours completing the project," he says.
"I used recycled farm scraps I found in the shed and around the property at my Nan's farm in Guyra.
"Things like old horseshoes and washers, I had an old 44-gallon drum that I cut up.
"I don't actually have a lot of tools at my disposal but I make do with what I've got.
"I do the metal tech at school, the welding side of things, I really took an interest in welding, and I found I really like putting things together.
"I've seen some other artworks that people have made with metal and I just thought it would be a really cool thing to try. A few of my mates got into it and had their stuff on social media, I really just started putting things together in my spare time and it eventuated into this."
Jack will head down to Mudgee these school holidays and will take his completed work along with him where it will be on display for the duration of the event.
I'll probably be there for opening day. I really look forward to seeing some of the other artworks there and having the opportunity to present the one I have made to the public and to the other artists."
Jack is already planning his next sculpture but says he currently has a lot of other commitments and may not be able to invest a great deal of time into his projects just yet.
"I have two pelicans I am making at the moment for people, and a bucking bull is another one, I definitely have some great ideas for work but it's a matter of juggling time commitments with the HSC next year and I have a lot of sports I have on also."
Sculptures in the Garden has contributed over 26 acquisitive works to the Lawson Park sculpture walk since the event began.
The two-week event, beginning on October 7, will feature live music and a selection of Mudgee's finest food and wine.
There will also be a number of new events such as artists' walks and sculpture demonstrations where sculptures talk about their profession, show visitors what they do and even invite guests to participate in sculpture creation.
