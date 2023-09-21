3 beds | 1 bath | 1 car
Are you looking to be close to everything that Armidale has to offer? This home could be the one for you.
This neat three-bedroom, one-bathroom solid brick and tile home is within easy access to local shops, Armidale Hospital, public transport, and primary schools.
There is plenty of space for families or tenants, and not only that, it's walk-in ready. Move in, unpack and you're good to go or rent straight out, the choice here is yours.
331 Beardy Street offers a large main bedroom, a sunny north-facing sunroom, and an undercover outdoor entertaining area with a large fully fenced backyard.
There is also a single lock-up garage on the 740sqm block.
The home also includes a Fujitsu reverse cycle air conditioner, gas heating, electric cooktop, oven, and hot water.
"This property is a fabulous investment opportunity not to be overlooked with a potential rental return of $360 per week," said listing agent Nellie Hayes.
Call today for your appointment to view.
