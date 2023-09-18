The Armidale Express
Europe beckons for former TAS schoolboy and The Voice contestant Andrew Knight

By Lydia Roberts
September 18 2023 - 5:00pm
Former TAS schoolboy and The Voice contestant Andrew Knight is in Europe, where he has performed in the Festival of International Opera.
THE world stage awaits Andrew Knight following the former TAS schoolboy's venture on The Voice.

