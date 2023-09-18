Former TAS schoolboy and The Voice contestant Andrew Knight is in Europe, where he has performed in the Festival of International Opera.

THE world stage awaits Andrew Knight following the former TAS schoolboy's venture on The Voice.



Knight was eliminated from the weekly talent quest after narrowly missing a spot in the semi-finals on September 10.

Since performing on The Voice, which was pre-recorded, Knight has been travelling across Europe.

He took part in the Festival of International Opera in Italy before participating in auditions in Germany and Austria.

We caught up with Knight during his travels across Europe.

What was the experience of performing in front of a live audience on The Voice like, and could you describe the audition process?

Performing in front of a live audience on The Voice felt strangely familiar, given my background as an opera singer. However, the show's unique aspects like the pre-performance and backstory filming added an extra layer of intensity.

One notable difference was the uncertainty surrounding the exact timing of the performances. I warmed up in half-hour increments for 7-8 hours on set before I finally took the stage. By the time I performed, I was really keen to get it over with.

The audition process for The Voice was undoubtedly enjoyable. It involved rigorous preparation and hard work, including multiple rounds of auditions leading up to the live performance.



Consequently, when I finally had the opportunity to sing, it felt like a celebration of all the effort invested in reaching that stage of my musical journey.



Having my parents on stage with me and friends in the audience made it all the better and when the coach I wanted all along, Jason Derulo, turned his chair in the first five seconds, I couldn't have been happier.

Where do you envision your journey on The Voice leading you?

I hope to use my participation on The Voice as a stepping stone toward a full-time career in music. This could encompass various avenues, including performing in operas, musicals, concerts, securing engagements at prestigious opera houses as a young artist, or sharing my experience by teaching singing.

How did your education at The Armidale School prepare you for a life on the stage?

My formal education at The Armidale School provided the structured foundation for my development as a singer.



Engaging in TAS' enriching creative arts and music program, I received vocal training and dived into musical theatre.



Around the age of 16 or 17, I began contemplating the possibility of pursuing music professionally.



Scholarship offers from both the Queensland Conservatorium and the Sydney Conservatorium solidified my commitment to this path.



What opportunities await in Europe?

Initially, my trip to Europe was intended for auditions with agents and young artist programs.



However, I received a last-minute invitation to join the Festival of International Opera - Italia.



During this festival, I took on significant roles, including the title role in Mozart's Don Giovanni and Don Pietro in Pergolesi's Lo frate'nnamorato, collaborating with prominent artists from the New York Metropolitan Opera and professors from the most well renowned college programs in the United States.

Since then, I have continued my journey across Europe while working with vocal instructors and participating in auditions throughout Germany and Austria. At present, I find myself in Berlin, actively pursuing various artistic opportunities and immersing myself in European culture.

Do you have any cherished memories from Armidale and your time at TAS?

I attended TAS from 2011 to 2016. Armidale holds a special place in my heart, as it served as the backdrop for many of my fondest memories.



The town's scenic beauty, coupled with its vibrant music community, played a pivotal role in nurturing my love for music. Looking back, the friendships I forged in Armidale hold immense value to me. My school experience at TAS was truly remarkable.

In Armidale, I maintained a busy schedule, participating in sports, rehearsals for musical productions, and engaging in classes. This bustling life, coupled with the support of dedicated teachers and mentors, fuelled my performing arts journey. The scale of TAS's productions vividly reflected the school's unwavering belief in its students' capabilities.

You were born in Malaysia and grew up in Guyra; what prompted your move to Australia?

My family's decision to relocate to Australia stems from my father's Australian heritage. After more than a decade of working overseas, my parents chose to establish a permanent residence in Australia.



My own journey led me to live in various places, including Cooranbong, Gilgandra, Bellingen, Shanghai, and Zhuhai. Eventually, we settled in Guyra in 2011, specifically to enrol me at The Armidale School. TAS proved to be an ideal institution for my educational and artistic pursuits.

What are your aspirations in the realm of performance?

Following my experience on The Voice, my aspirations have evolved significantly. The exposure has broadened my horizons regarding mainstream music opportunities for my voice. Ultimately, I aspire to release albums, embark on global tours, and continue performing in both opera and musical theatre at renowned venues worldwide.

When did your musical journey begin?

My musical journey started at the age of five when I began to play the piano. However, as my family frequently relocated during my childhood, we opted for a more portable instrument, the guitar.



A pivotal moment in my musical journey occurred in Mauritius, just before my permanent return to Australia.



I auditioned for a school performance dedicated to our departing headmistress, though at the time, I was primarily known for my love of sports. Unfortunately, I was asked to leave the audition due to my inability to harmonise with the ensemble.

Thankfully, my closest friend intervened as I was leaving, having previously heard me sing solo. When I sang alone, the teacher was thoroughly impressed, leading to a decent solo performance at the event; a defining moment of my musical journey.