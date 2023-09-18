THESE past few weeks have been a real learning curve for me while working as group editor for the New England region.
I knew I had big shoes to fill after the departure of Laurie Bullock.
Laurie had lived and worked across the region for 18 years.
Laurie is now in Dubbo where he has taken on the editor role at the Daily Liberal.
My transition into filling the role on a temporary basis has been made easier by having a great team of dedicated journalists around me.
Lydia Roberts recently returned to the group after working in another role within the company.
Lydia has a passion for breaking news and covering crime and court stories.
We welcomed Heath Forsyth into the team earlier this year, too.
He came to us having already worked as a journalist with a variety of skills in different fields.
He is a rusted on Armidale local and studied at UNE.
We are also lucky to have sports journalist Ellen Dunger, who has been with the company since 2016.
Ellen covers a variety of sports and has led the way with her coverage of horse racing, rugby league and rugby union.
Her focus remains on bringing you the best sports coverage heading into the summer months.
Then, there's me.
I've worked as a senior journalist and deputy editor in the New England region since August, 2022.
I started out as a sports reporter for a daily newspaper on the Northern Rivers in 2010 and joined ACM in 2020.
I have loved my time reporting in the New England region and look forward to a bright future alongside this team.
- Mitchell Craig, ACM senior journalist, New England region
