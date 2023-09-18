The Armidale Express
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Filling in as editor of the New England group has been rewarding

Mitchell Craig
By Mitchell Craig
Updated September 18 2023 - 2:24pm, first published 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The New England team cover stories across the region with a focus on Armidale, Glen Innes, Moree, Inverell and Tenterfield.
The New England team cover stories across the region with a focus on Armidale, Glen Innes, Moree, Inverell and Tenterfield.

THESE past few weeks have been a real learning curve for me while working as group editor for the New England region.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mitchell Craig

Mitchell Craig

Senior journalist

Australian Community Media journalist with over 10 years' experience in providing quality news and sport stories.

Local News

Get the latest Armidale news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.