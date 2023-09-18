AN EYE for a good carcase and hands that can grade wool has landed Armidale student Lindsay Brown a place in the national finals of a prestigious Merino judging competition.
Agricultural Shows Australia's annual Young Judges and Paraders Competition will be held next month in Tasmania.
The competition brings together Australia's best young judges and paraders aged from 15 to 25 in each state to compete at the national finals.
Qualification is via success in competitive regional and state competitions.
Mr Brown, who is working at the Alfoxton Merino Stud while studying agriculture and business at UNE, will be representing NSW in the Merino sheep young judges competition.
While he's been judging Merinos for a few years, it is his first time in a national contest.
"I'll be looking for animals that have the full package, including a good caracse, good wool attributes as well as a firm structure," Mr Brown, 22, said.
"Being given the opportunity to compete at this elite level in another state is an honour.
"The result will take care of itself but I'm just grateful to be a part of it and learn so much along the way."
The Merino Sheep Young Judges competition is sponsored by Australian Wool Innovation. The winner of each competition will also take home a pair of boots from Blundstone Australia.
Overall there are nine categories for judging and parading each year under the Agricultural Shows Australia national competition program, including beef cattle, dairy cattle, alpaca, poultry and meat breed sheep, as well as parading competitions in beef and dairy cattle.
The main goal of the Merino sheep young judges competition is for competitors to explain why they have placed the animals in the order chosen by comparing the animals in pairs.
Agricultural Shows Australia is the peak body overseeing 572 agricultural shows in Australia which attract six million visitors annually and contribute nearly $1 billion to the national economy.
