Police are investigating the circumstances of a crash near Boggabilla on Sunday, which killed a man.
Emergency services were called to Warialda Road, Yetman, about 60km southeast of Boggabilla, just after 5.30am on Sunday, September 17, following reports of a single-vehicle crash.
A Toyota Hilux utility had been travelling north the driver lost control and the vehicle rolled.
The 39- year-old male passenger was treated by NSW ambulance paramedics, however he died at the scene.
The driver, a 29-year-old man, suffered minor injuries and was taken to Texas Hospital in Queensland for mandatory testing.
