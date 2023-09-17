The Armidale Express
Police investigate single-vehicle fatal crash near Boggabilla

By Newsroom
September 18 2023 - 8:45am
One man died at the scene. Picture from file.
Police are investigating the circumstances of a crash near Boggabilla on Sunday, which killed a man.

Local News

