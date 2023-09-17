The Armidale Express
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

2023 Central North grand finals in photos and video

SN
By Samantha Newsam
Updated September 17 2023 - 7:50pm, first published 7:48pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

It was a day that had a bit of everything - tension, fantastic tries, heart-break, jubilation, match-turning moments, maiden premierships, drought-breaking wins, and even a proposal.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SN

Samantha Newsam

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Armidale news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.