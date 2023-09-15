The Armidale Express
Bill to transfer ownership of RFS buildings and vehicles to state government

By Staff Writers
Updated September 15 2023 - 6:13pm, first published 4:30pm
Northern Tablelands MP Adam Marshall has formally moved his Private Members' Bill in State Parliament, amending the Rural Fires Act 1997, to transfer the ownership of NSW Rural Fire Service (RFS) vehicles, fire trucks and buildings from local councils back to the State Government.

