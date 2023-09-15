The Armidale Express
Home/Latest News
Our Places

Surprise concert puts Yes23 fundraiser on a high note

Updated September 15 2023 - 12:10pm, first published 11:59am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
From left, Bob Blair on didgeridoo, Robert Jackson on cello and composer Micah Lay playing his piece Murrungbu in the foyer of the Belgrave Cinema, at the fundraiser for Yes23.
From left, Bob Blair on didgeridoo, Robert Jackson on cello and composer Micah Lay playing his piece Murrungbu in the foyer of the Belgrave Cinema, at the fundraiser for Yes23.

IT WAS to have been primarily a cinema fundraiser for the local Yes23 campaign with the screening of The Last Daughter.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Armidale news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.