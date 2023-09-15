IT WAS to have been primarily a cinema fundraiser for the local Yes23 campaign with the screening of The Last Daughter.
But the addition of an original musical performance gave the fundraiser an extra edge on Thursday night, September 14.
In the foyer at the Belgrave, year 12 Armidale Secondary College student Micah Lay performed his composition Murrungbu, for cellos and didgeridoo.
Micah was joined by Robert Jackson, cello teacher at NECOM, and Bob Blair on didgeridoo.
"The songline referenced in the music is significant to many First Nations people in Australia," Micah said.
"It has been interpreted with the permission of Dunghutti elder Bob Blair, and this performance is on Anaiwan land."
The large audience waiting to go into the movie was delighted to have the performance bring together two musical cultures.
Before watching the film, the 30 or so people in the newly-created Yes23 choir sang "Voice, Treaty, Truth".
The Last Daughter is a documentary about Brenda's journey to unearth the truth about her past, and to reconcile the two sides of her childhood memories.
Her struggle shows the bravery needed to face past trauma and to uncover truths about child removals in the 1970s and exposes the way that both foster and biological families were manipulated with lies and misinformation.
The film is currently screening on Netflix.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.