A new Visitor Information Centre kiosk has opened at Guyra to help tourists discover the delights of the local area from fabulous fishing locations to exploring the abundance of natural beauty spots.
The visitor centre kiosk is located within the Guyra Library and as well as providing information to tourists on where to go and what to see, it will also be stocking an exciting range of merchandise to help promote the region.
Guyra is renowned for its trout fishing hotspots and what's bound to be the next big fashion item promoting the town are the new colourful fishing shirts that are on sale at the library.
From the smallest fisherman to the biggest, the new shirts featuring some very handsome trout and are available just in time for the upcoming Guyra Troutfest.
Armidale Councillor Jon Galletly said the new Visitor Information Centre kiosk would give Guyra its own tourism identity and provide visitors with up-to-date information on Guyra and all its attractions.
"It is great to see this new visitor centre open in the library so visitors can pick up all the information they need on spending time in this great region locally," Mr Galletly said.
"Guyra has so much to offer visitors from clambering up the giant boulders in the Cathedral Rock National Park for breathtaking 360-degree views to discovering the diverse wildlife on the Mother of Ducks Lagoon.
"Now visitors have the convenience of getting all the information they need on the area from one local spot and they can also take home some great Guyra-themed merchandise that showcases what a fabulous fishing spot Guyra is as well as being a great place to visit."
Fishing shirts in all sizes are stocked at the new visitor hub and are available for sale now just in time to wear to the region's largest fishing event - Troutfest, which will be held on the October long weekend.
As well as fishing shirts, which cost $55, the Guyra Visitor Information kiosk is selling pens ($3.50), mugs ($12.95), stubby holders ($10), tea towels $17.50 and Guyra Hessian Tote Bags ($20).
The Guyra LT Starr Memorial Library is open Monday to Friday 10am to 5pm and Saturday from 10am to 1pm.
To find out more about the Guyra Troutfest go to www.facebook.com/guyratroutfest/
