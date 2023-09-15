The Armidale Express
Visitor information kiosk has opened at Guyra library

By Staff Writers
September 15 2023 - 10:15am
A new Visitor Information Centre kiosk has opened at Guyra to help tourists discover the delights of the local area from fabulous fishing locations to exploring the abundance of natural beauty spots.

