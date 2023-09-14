The Armidale Express
Trial course gives Inverell and Armidale students a chance at welding for agriculture

By Staff Writers
Updated September 14 2023 - 4:19pm, first published 3:18pm
From left, Macintyre High School teachers aide Nathan Fenton, Jackson Burley with a grinder, RDANI executive director Nathan Axelsson, year 8 Macintyre High School students Lincoln Sharpley, Josh Niven and careers adviser Deb Snaith.
TURNING an old horseshoe into a turtle after much welding and grinding could lead to an in-demand career for Armidale and Inverell students of a BackTrack youth program.

